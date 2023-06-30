Air quality concerns return as wildfire smoke impacts Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Wildfire smoke from Canada is back and it’s impacting many parts of the East Coast, including right here in Connecticut.

An air quality alert has been issued for the state and many areas register as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

Weeks after we experienced the orange, hazy post-apocalyptic smoke from the Canadian wildfires, many folks are starting to feel that uncomfortable feeling again, particularly if they have a pre-existing condition.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for many parts of CT, including Cornwall, Danbury, Greenwich, Middletown, New Haven, and Waterbury.

To minimize health hazards, medical experts suggest limiting your time outdoors and those with pre-existing conditions should take extra precautions.

Young children, pregnant women, and people who have heart disease or lung disease are the groups with the highest risk.

