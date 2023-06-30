Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Air quality concerns return as wildfire smoke impacts Connecticut

Wildfire smoke from Canada is back.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Wildfire smoke from Canada is back and it’s impacting many parts of the East Coast, including right here in Connecticut.

An air quality alert has been issued for the state and many areas register as “unhealthy for sensitive groups”.

Weeks after we experienced the orange, hazy post-apocalyptic smoke from the Canadian wildfires, many folks are starting to feel that uncomfortable feeling again, particularly if they have a pre-existing condition.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for many parts of CT, including Cornwall, Danbury, Greenwich, Middletown, New Haven, and Waterbury.

To minimize health hazards, medical experts suggest limiting your time outdoors and those with pre-existing conditions should take extra precautions.

Young children, pregnant women, and people who have heart disease or lung disease are the groups with the highest risk.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira
Smallest baby ever born at St. Francis Hospital heads home
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Wildfire smoke, plus a transition back to unsettled & humid!
Police said this incident occurred late Wednesday night.
Old Saybrook police investigate house explosion on Maple Avenue
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut

Latest News

Travelers impacted by holiday traffic a day before Christmas Eve
Half-million people expected to hit the road over record-breaking travel weekend
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Wildfire smoke, plus a transition back to unsettled & humid!
New Haven police have closed a road for a investigation.
Intersection closed for police investigation in New Haven
Waterbury police crack down on distracted drivers
Waterbury police investigate incident on North Main Street