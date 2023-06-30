Deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Canterbury Road

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - At approximately 8:39 p.m. a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a stone wall Thursday night.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 38-year old Nathan A. Carcieri of Jewett City.

He was travelling in a westbound direction on 154 Canterbury Road on a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle.

Carcieri lost control thereby traveling off the roadway striking a stone wall.

He was transported to Backus Emergency Care Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that at around 9:27 p.m. Carcieri was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were sustained during the crash.

