Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

DEEP responded to a bobcat attack on three campers at Selden Neck Island

Three adult campers killed the bobcat that attacked a camper while sleeping.
Three adult campers killed the bobcat that attacked a camper while sleeping.(Deep River Fire Department)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYME, CT (WFSB) - There were reports that a bobcat attacked an adult camper on Selden Neck Island in Selden Neck State Park.

A man was sleeping in a hammock when the bobcat attacked early Friday morning.

That man and two additional adults, subsequently killed the bobcat.

All three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The adults were leading a group of youth campers at the time, and it is believed that none of campers had contact with the bobcat.

The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police transported all the campers off the island.

The bobcat has been transported to the State Public Health laboratory for rabies testing.

The incident happened early Friday morning.
The incident happened early Friday morning.(Deep River Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira
Smallest baby ever born at St. Francis Hospital heads home
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Friday June 30.
Technical Discussion: Wildfire smoke, plus a transition back to unsettled & humid!
Police said this incident occurred late Wednesday night.
Old Saybrook police investigate house explosion on Maple Avenue
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut

Latest News

A police car.
Unfounded plane crash call prompts state police response in Harwinton
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Canterbury Road
This incident happened early Friday morning.
Vehicle crashes into building after deadly shooting in Waterbury
A police car.
Route 2 eastbound is closed due to a crash