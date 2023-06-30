DEEP responded to a bobcat attack on three campers at Selden Neck Island

LYME, CT (WFSB) - There were reports that a bobcat attacked an adult camper on Selden Neck Island in Selden Neck State Park.

A man was sleeping in a hammock when the bobcat attacked early Friday morning.

That man and two additional adults, subsequently killed the bobcat.

All three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The adults were leading a group of youth campers at the time, and it is believed that none of campers had contact with the bobcat.

The Deep River Fire Department and DEEP EnCon Police transported all the campers off the island.

The bobcat has been transported to the State Public Health laboratory for rabies testing.

The incident happened early Friday morning. (Deep River Fire Department)

