Family Friday: Events for Fourth of July weekend
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFSB) - We are heading into a jam-packed holiday weekend full of events dedicated to our country that end with fireworks shows!
6th Annual Flag Field for Heroes
- Saturday, July 1
- Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry
- Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m.
- Flags displayed July 1 – 29
- Free event
- Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m.
- City Pier at Thames River Heritage Park
- Learn military history on the river
- Arrive 20 minutes before the cruise
- Advance purchase tickets are cheaper, kids 3 and younger are free
Family Fun Festival
- Shoreline Church, Old Lyme
- Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Kids games, face painting, live music
- Proceeds benefit “With A Smile Foundation”
