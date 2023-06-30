Family Friday: Events for Fourth of July weekend

(WFSB) - We are heading into a jam-packed holiday weekend full of events dedicated to our country that end with fireworks shows!

6th Annual Flag Field for Heroes

Saturday, July 1

Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry

Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m.

Flags displayed July 1 – 29

Free event

Thames River Boat Tours

Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m.

City Pier at Thames River Heritage Park

Learn military history on the river

Arrive 20 minutes before the cruise

Advance purchase tickets are cheaper, kids 3 and younger are free

Family Fun Festival

Shoreline Church, Old Lyme

Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kids games, face painting, live music

Proceeds benefit “With A Smile Foundation”

Information for Family Fun Festival Old Lyme (Family Fun Festival)

