Family Friday: Events for Fourth of July weekend

By Nicole Nalepa
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WFSB) - We are heading into a jam-packed holiday weekend full of events dedicated to our country that end with fireworks shows!

6th Annual Flag Field for Heroes

  • Saturday, July 1
  • Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry
  • Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m.
  • Flags displayed July 1 – 29
  • Free event

Thames River Boat Tours

  • Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m.
  • City Pier at Thames River Heritage Park
  • Learn military history on the river
  • Arrive 20 minutes before the cruise
  • Advance purchase tickets are cheaper, kids 3 and younger are free

Family Fun Festival

  • Shoreline Church, Old Lyme
  • Saturday, July 1 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Kids games, face painting, live music
  • Proceeds benefit “With A Smile Foundation”
Information for Family Fun Festival Old Lyme
