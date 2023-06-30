Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was placed under arrest on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a public official.
Man faces charges for attacking state representative at XL Center
Baby Zahraliz Francis Angueira
Smallest baby ever born at St. Francis Hospital heads home
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said an air quality alert is in effect for CT through Friday...
Technical Discussion: Wildfire smoke, humidity & rain/storms for the Holiday weekend!
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Police said this incident occurred late Wednesday night.
Old Saybrook police investigate house explosion on Maple Avenue

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021,...
Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address
Bobcat attacks man at state park in Lyme
Bobcat attacks man at state park in Lyme