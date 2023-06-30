Half-million people expected to hit the road over record-breaking travel weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - More than 500,000 people are expected to hit the roads this weekend across Connecticut.

AAA says they are expecting record-breaking holiday travel volumes.

Drivers should expect to see additional law enforcement on the road this weekend as they look to prevent drunk driving.

When you combine parties and events with more people on the road than ever before, it can be a potentially deadly combination.

Connecticut’s Department of Transportation is partnering with state and local police on this year’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Just last year, Connecticut State Police reported 299 crashes across the state over the July 4th holiday weekend.

DOT will also be pausing all roadwork on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

They believe this keeps workers safe while preventing any unneeded traffic problems during an already busy weekend.

Josh Morgan of the DOT says, “There’s a drunk driving problem here in Connecticut. If you look at the data, 40% of all of our fatal crashes are due to alcohol impairment. Those are preventable crashes if people were just driving sober”.

Connecticut State Police Troop K says they will be conducting a DUI spot check tonight from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. in Colchester.

It’ll be in the area of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

