Intersection closed for police investigation in New Haven
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An intersection in New Haven is closed for a police investigation on Friday morning.
Numerous police cruisers were parked near the intersection of Chatham and Ferry Streets.
Police say the roadway is closed for a police investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Channel 3 is at the scene gathering information. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
