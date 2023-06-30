Lawmakers accuse Coast Guard Academy of mishandling sexual assault allegations

The United States Coast Guard holds our personnel to the highest personal and professional standards and does not tolerate any form of abuse. We are dedicated to upholding our core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty; we do not and will not accept anything else.

Every member of the Coast Guard must be and feel safe. We take every allegation of sexual misconduct seriously and are committed to a culture of zero tolerance. We respond quickly to every allegation or report of such misconduct.

In 2014, the Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS) became aware of a sexual assault allegation at the Coast Guard Academy. The alleged assault occurred years earlier and the matter had been mishandled. In response, CGIS commenced a broad investigation that followed up on all leads related to sexual assaults that were alleged to have occurred between 1988 and 2006, an 18-year period preceding the Coast Guard’s implementation of key changes to its policies regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment prevention and response.

At the conclusion of the CGIS investigation in 2020, the Coast Guard took action to hold accountable those known perpetrators who remained within CGIS’s jurisdiction. In addition, Coast Guard officials reached out to all known victims and invited them to individual, in-person meetings to provide each of them with information on their specific cases and access to support services.

The CGIS investigation was not disclosed widely at the time. We recognize that transparency is critical to building the trust not only of victims, but all cadets and personnel at the Academy, and we are committed, moving forward, to be open and transparent regarding the outcomes of this process and our efforts to prevent and address this scourge. Transparency helps drive accountability and the realization of the organization’s core values.

Since the 1988 – 2006 period that was the focus of the investigation, the Coast Guard has made major improvements to our policies regarding sexual assault and sexual harassment, including investigative procedures, prosecution, victim care, and recovery services. The improvements adhere to both new statutory requirements and accepted best practices. Most recently, pursuant to the military justice reforms of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, and in alignment with the Defense Department’s ongoing work to implement the recommendations by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault in the Military, the Coast Guard created the Office of the Chief Prosecutor to further advance its military justice practice and to consolidate in a single entity the authority to address sexual assault offenses. The Chief Prosecutor is a Flag Officer who is building the team and developing formal procedures.

The Coast Guard fully recognizes that, by not having taken appropriate action at the time of the sexual assaults, the Coast Guard may have further traumatized the victims, delayed access to their care and recovery, and prevented some cases from being referred to the military justice system for appropriate accountability. The Coast Guard owns this failure and apologizes to each of the victims and their loved ones.

We are creating a culture to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment, and are dedicated to addressing and supporting the needs of victims, improving access to justice, holding perpetrators accountable, and delivering a coordinated response to any sexual assault or harassment.