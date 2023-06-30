Summer Escapes
Lawmakers accuse Coast Guard Academy of mishandling sexual assault allegations

FILE - The new hats and shoulder bars for the graduates sit on a table before the start of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's 141st Commencement Exercises, May 18, 2022, in New London, Conn. A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.(Stephen Dunn | AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Congressional lawmakers are accusing the Coast Guard Academy of mishandling an investigation into sexual assault allegations and trying to sweep it under the rug.

Friday, two senators with committee oversight of the Coast Guard Academy sent a letter to the Coast Guard demanding answers about “Operation Fouled Anchor”.

That is the Coast Guard’s own 6-year long investigation into over 100 reports of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment at the academy or by academy cadets.

The investigation didn’t start until 2014, even though the incidents happened between 1988 and 2006.

Lawmakers said that probe wrapped up in 2020, but the school never told anyone about it until just this week.

In a statement, Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney said:

The Coast Guard sent a statement to Eyewitness News:

