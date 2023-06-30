New Haven immigrants push to see non-US citizens on city boards and commissions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven immigrants are calling on the city to amend its charter to allow non-US citizens to serve on city boards and commissions.

Dozens from the city’s immigrant community argued that their voices aren’t being heard by the Board of Alderman.

The board says the decision is not up to them.

Protestors came expressing their concerns, but the Board of Alderman cut their time short because tonight’s public comment was only to discuss issues that weren’t mentioned at the last meeting.

According to the Board of Alderman’s attorney Steve Mednick, the topic of letting non-US citizens on city boards and commissions, which would include the school board, fair rent, and city plan commission, is an issue of state authority, meaning it would be up to state legislature.

He says he is going to take another look to see if there is any way it can be decided locally, but according to him, this issue is up to the general assembly.

Channel 3 spoke with protestors who are part of Unidad Latina en Accion and city officials, who both said they’re going to continue to work toward a solution to this issue.

“A lot of these people own businesses, they own houses, they pay taxes. We want them to hear our voices and that’s why we want to be part of those communities,” said John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Accion.

“Our next charter revision meeting we will revisit that; our attorney is going to research it. He’ll come back with answers with us and we’ll take it from there. Whether we do it by ordinance, special act, or we just won’t be able to do it,” said Richard Furlow, New Haven Board of Alders Majority Leader.

This item was withdrawn from the city’s charter, however, the topic of immigrants having roles on city boards and committees will be mentioned at their next meeting early next month.

