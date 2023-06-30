Nonprofit protecting CT turtles during nesting season

(WFSB) - If you spend a lot of time driving around Connecticut and look closely, you’ll likely spot turtles.

It’s their nesting season right now, which means many of them are in harm’s way.

Luckily, they have a strong force protecting them even beyond their shells.

With every slow step, turtles like this beautiful snapper are beating the odds.

Turtles in Connecticut have a friend in wildlife rehabber Pam Meir, because the world is a dangerous place for them. Especially Connecticut.

“We have so much habitat fragmentation that it’s really hard for turtles to get from one place to another without getting hit by cars,” Meir said.

Meir’s life is especially hectic now because it’s still turtle nesting season.

“It’s 24/7, its running an ER really,” said Meir.

More turtles are getting hurt every day!

Meir even got an emergency call during our visit.

Meir’s nonprofit, The Turtle’s Back, rescues more than 100 Connecticut turtles every year.

She even developed a foil tape shell repair that is now used by rehabbers around the country.

Meir admits Connecticut will never likely be an easy place for turtles, but we can all make their lives a little safer.

“It’s seriously important that we all look out for these turtles and do everything we can to help them if we expect to have them around in the future,” said Meir.

Most of the time we should just leave turtles alone. Don’t touch them unless they are in immediate danger like on a road.

Meir said you should never ever take a wild turtle to your house. It’s dangerous, cruel, and illegal.

Meir adopts former pets that can’t return to the wild and trains them to become education animals, with the goal of teaching future generations to do a better job protecting these majestic creatures.

“They are incredible complex interesting, sweet animals,” said Meir.

If you ever spot a sick or injured turtle, you can text Pam’s rescue line at The Turtle’s Back: 203-903-2708.

