Person struck by driver in Rocky Hill; road expected to be closed for hours

A person was struck by a driver on New Britain Avenue in Rocky Hill.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck by a driver in Rocky Hill Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said New Britain Avenue is closed between New Road and Cobey Road because of the crash.

“Due to the seriousness of the collision the Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team has been activated,” Rocky Hill police said.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

