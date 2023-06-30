Record travel expected this holiday weekend

(WFSB) - If you’re traveling for the Fourth of July, AAA is predicting more cars on the road than ever before.

According to AAA, the worst time frame to travel is from 10 a.m. this to 5 p.m.

Driving through Connecticut, AAA said over 580,000 people will drive to their destination, an increase of 3-percent since last year.

One of those people is Joanne Merritt from Shelton. She’s getting ready to take a 5-hour drive down to Ocean City, Maryland. She’s not leaving until Sunday and anticipates there will be traffic but said she doesn’t have a problem with it.

“It doesn’t really bother me as long as we get there and have a good time I really don’t care and safely. Just stay away from all those crazy people out on the road,” Merritt said.

