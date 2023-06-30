Some Middletown restaurants offering reusable takeout containers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Middletown is taking control of waste in town with a new takeout initiative.

“It’s an initiative to hopefully reduce waste here in Middletown. Some restaurants are replacing these takeout containers with these ones.”

Instead of taking home paper and plastic to-go containers, 3 restaurants in Middletown are offering an environmentally friendly option.

“Oh, you want leftovers? Okay well, you could either take a cardboard box that’s going to end up in a landfill and maybe biodegrade but take a long time. Or you could do something sustainable, which is free. All you have to do is scan it,” said Jared White, Hospitality Queerator.

The optional pilot program is aimed at repeat local customers.

“I love Middletown because all the restaurants are on the same street,” said Lee Stano, East Hampton.

The stainless steel containers are available at restaurants It’s Only Natural, Story and Soil, and Perk on Main.

All you have to do is download the Usefull app.

“You check out your container. You check it out right there at the restaurant, and you have to return it within 3 days,” said Kim O’Rourke, City of Middletown Recycling Coordinator.

“There’s no cost to them, which is huge, and no cost to the company. So it’s a win-win situation,” said White.

The goal is to move away from single-use waste.

“It’s sort of a rebirth for the restaurant community to make these changes,” White said.

It is all funded by an EPA healthy communities grant.

“Keeps the streets clean. Keeps the environment clean,” said Jeffery Petrosky, Middletown.

