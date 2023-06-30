SOMETHING’S COOKING: No Pork on Dis Fork

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Along with Fourth of July Weekend, there are fireworks, family, and especially hot dogs on the grill.

Brian Perry owns a hot dog stand on Park Street in Hartford called No Pork on Dis Fork.

He clocks in in long hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. without any complaints because every minute takes him from the mistakes of his past.

“I’m a recovering addict, and I’ve been in and out of prison all my life,” said Perry. “I only have a ninth grade education, so I’ve been through it.”

Perry admits to running with gangs and selling drugs in the past, but he knew he needed to make a change for his kids.

Three years ago, not long after getting out of jail on a weapons charge, he bet on himself.

“For years, I didn’t think that I was worthy but still hung in there because I knew there was more,” said Perry.

He said that his business which sells all beef and turkey products might expand to two more stands in the near future.

Perry said, “hearing other people share their story that’s hat gave me the encouragement to not give up.”

His hot dog stand pays off one hot dog at a time with other items including turkey sausages, kielbasas, and signature turkey chili.

“As long as I don’t have to give away my chili recipe, I’m not worried about the competition,” said Perry.

He serves more than just hot dogs as he hopes his story can inspire others.

Perry said, “I want them to see there is a way out, all you gotta do is apply yourself.”

