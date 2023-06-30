Unfounded plane crash call prompts state police response in Harwinton

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Police initially responded to reports of a plane crash in Harwinton Friday morning.

After further search into the incident, authorities said there were no signs of any downed aircrafts.

The call was ruled to be unfounded.

They are currently responding to a brush fire on route 8.

