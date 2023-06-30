Summer Escapes
Unfounded plane crash call prompts state police response in Harwinton

By Kristina Russo
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Police initially responded to reports of a plane crash in Harwinton Friday morning.

After further search into the incident, authorities said there were no signs of any downed aircrafts.

The call was ruled to be unfounded.

They are currently responding to a brush fire on route 8.

Follow Channel 3 for more updates.

