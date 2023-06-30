Summer Escapes
Supreme Court rules against Biden’s college debt forgiveness plan

By Susan Raff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFSB) - While President Biden promises to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the student loan forgiveness plan, those with student loans are disappointed.

Many are struggling to pay off that debt.

40 million Americans with college loans may have taken a hit.

The Supreme Court’s ruling striking down Biden’s student loan plan, means you may have to start repaying those loans on September 1.

Terrence Cheng, the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities said this is huge blow.

“We serve so many minority students, so many first generation students, students that don’t come from the power zip codes of our state. The ones that don’t have the resources. They absorb a massive amount of debt to advance their lives,” said Cheng.

Student loan payments were put on hold, pending this legal challenge.

The program would have forgiven up to $10,000 in debt for those borrowers earning less than $120,000 a year.

“These decisions have real impact on real people. There were young people out there counting on buying their first house or their first car,” said Sen. Chris Murphy.

The best advice is to be prepared. Log onto your student loan account, check your loan status and interest rate. This may be a shock to those who graduated during the pandemic and haven’t yet had to make a loan repayment.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

