Talcott Mountain Music Festival begins tonight in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The Talcott Mountain Music Festival begins this Friday evening in Simsbury.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra conducted by Music Director Carolyn Kuan will kick off this year’s festival with a program featuring patriotic favorites.

A fireworks display will take place following the concert on Friday night at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $32.50 at the gate for an adult lawn seat and children 12 and under pay $5 dollars.

The HSO is asking the public to carpool when driving to the festival whenever possible, as a limited number of parking passes for lots on site are available.

Parking passes are available for $10 dollars and they must be purchased in advance by phone or in person at the on-site box office.

Limited free parking is available on Iron Horse Boulevard and throughout Simsbury.

Convenient and free shuttle service is available from Henry James Memorial Middle School, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

Handicap-accessible tickets are available by calling the box office.

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival is scheduled on weekends from June 30th through July 28th at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center.

All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Visit www.hartfordsymphony.org for further details.

