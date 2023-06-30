Waterbury police investigate incident on North Main Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating an incident on North Main Street early on Friday morning.

Police officers were still working an active scene when Channel 3 arrived around 4 a.m.

A vehicle appears to have collided with a building at 832 North Main Street.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Police confirm that an active investigation is underway.

