Waterbury police investigate incident on North Main Street
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating an incident on North Main Street early on Friday morning.
Police officers were still working an active scene when Channel 3 arrived around 4 a.m.
A vehicle appears to have collided with a building at 832 North Main Street.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
Police confirm that an active investigation is underway.
