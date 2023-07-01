Summer Escapes
Air quality alert continues into 4th of July weekend

The start to the 4th of July weekend is going to be a hazy one.
By Olivia Schueller and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
An air quality alert was issued Friday but will continue to be in effect until late Saturday evening.

An air quality alert was issued Friday but will continue to be in effect until late Saturday evening.

DEEP said air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups throughout the entire state, especially for New Haven and Fairfield counties.

Connecticut’s Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

According to the DPH this sensitive group includes children, seniors, those with heart or lung disease.

“Those in sensitive groups also should have medications readily available and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen. During the last instance of poor air quality from wildfires, we saw a rise in asthma-related visits to the emergency department, particularly in children over the age of 5 years. Staying indoors is the best way to reduce exposure,” said DPH commissioner Manisha Juthani.

Even if you are not a part of this group, the DPH still recommends limiting intense outdoor activities and to take more breaks.

The EPA has a website reporting air quality across the U.S. that can be used to track air quality in Connecticut.

