Boat fire at Kent camp under investigation

KENT, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized following a boat fire at a camp in Kent on Saturday.

Members of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Club Getaway around 10:59 a.m. for a reported explosion and boat fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw a boat on fire on Leonard Pond’s shore.

Staff at Club Getaway extinguished the fire. Kent’s Fire Chief Alan Gawel said staff responded “very well” to the fire.

Four people were on the boat at the time of the fire and two were transported to New Milford Hospital. They were transported from the scene in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by state police and DEEP.

According to Club Getaway staff camp activates have not been impacted and the camp remains open.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.