Fire Department, Bomb squad respond to lab at Yale Chemistry Research building

Yale Public Safety sent out an advisory to students after a report that potentially hazardous chemicals were located in a lab.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Yale Public Safety sent out an advisory to students after a report that potentially hazardous chemicals were located in a lab.

The research building, located at 275 Prospect Street, was evacuated and secured.

Yale Public Safety said there were no immediate threats to the Yale community.

New Haven Fire Department said they were on scene for an unknown product in a Yale research laboratory.

They said crews made entry to evaluate the air, as well as members of the Police Department.

Channel 3 heard an explosion while on scene.

The fire department said a container was safely removed from the building, and that the bomb squad detonated the container to ensure safe disposal.

It is not clear at this time what the unknown product/container was, or how the initial situation unfolded.

