WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A firefighter is hurt after battling a fire on Rose Street in Waterbury.

A firefighter has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after battling a fire on Rose Street.

The fire department says everyone in the home made it out uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

