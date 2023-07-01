Summer Escapes
Governor Lamont announces tax cut on beer

Local breweries across the state are getting a break after Governor Ned Lamont announced an excise tax cut on beer.
By Bryant Reed
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local breweries across the state are getting a break after Governor Ned Lamont announced an excise tax cut on beer.

“It’s not going to move the needle one way or another,” said Rachel Diamond, Executive Director, CT Brewers Guild.

Diamond says the 16.7% excise tax cut, which goes into effect on July 1, will not lower the price of a pint for the average consumer.

“Every pint would have maybe 2 cents difference with the rising cost of how much things actually cost,” Diamond said.

Connecticut has more than 120 local breweries.

For each of them, here is what the price differences will look like once the tax goes into effect.

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that a law he signed directing Connecticut's excise tax on beer to be reduced by 16.7% takes effect on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The general manager of City Steam Brewery in Hartford says where they will feel the relief, is when it comes to production.

“Saving over a dollar a barrel of beer produced is going to be a substantial amount by the end of the year,” said Christopher Leonard, General Manager, City Steam Brewery. “Probably will see a difference in the distribution to other restaurants that get city steam beer delivered by kegs and we may be able to offer better pricing in that market.”

