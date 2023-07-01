Hartford secures new grant to make roads safer in city’s north end

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A big boost is coming to the north end of the Capital City.

Hartford has secured a major grant to help improve the streetscape of North Main Street.

The grant money will be used for traffic improvements that will help slow traffic and create new curbs and sidewalks that will be safer for pedestrians.

The goal is to make the corridor more attractive and inviting, something businesses in the area are looking forward to.

“There’s just so much here but it’s like that undiscovered diamond, and I think it’s their day today, and I’m excited for it, and I’m sure that other businesses will say the same thing,” said Gary Blake, Owner, Tropix Caribbean Grille.

Money is coming from the federal Department of Transportation.

City officials hope the project can start next spring.

