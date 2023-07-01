Person bit by bear in Litchfield
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple agencies responded to a bear attack in Litchfield on Saturday.
State police say a person was bit by a bear on the hand on Baldwin Hill Road.
The extent of that person’s injuries is not yet known.
DEEP has taken over the investigation.
Channel 3 has reached out to DEEP on the status of the person and bear but has not heard back.
This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.
