Person bit by bear in Litchfield

BREAKING NEWS WFSB
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple agencies responded to a bear attack in Litchfield on Saturday.

State police say a person was bit by a bear on the hand on Baldwin Hill Road.

The extent of that person’s injuries is not yet known.

DEEP has taken over the investigation.

Channel 3 has reached out to DEEP on the status of the person and bear but has not heard back.

This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

