Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, The intensity can cause expensive injuries

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport.

Pickleball was invented in 1965 by 3 people vacationing near Seattle, Washington.

Now in 2023, more than 36,000,000 Americans are playing it.

“I love it for the exercise. Look at the sweat on me,” said Donna Pauze, Rocky Hill.

Donna and her friends play in Rocky Hill three times a week.

“It’s just such a fun game,” said Mary Mesek, Donna’s Pickleball Instructor.

Mary’s been playing for 11 years, long before it became a popular sport.

She knows the intensity can bring injuries.

For beginners, it’s easy to twist your ankle or strain your back.

Americans are racking up millions of dollars in healthcare costs.

“They do more than they should. They’ll try for an extra ball, and they’ll end up falling,” Mesek said.

Analysts predict 67,000 people will visit the emergency room this year with a pickleball injury.

86% of visits last year were from people 60 and older.

Analysts believe Americans will rack up $377,000,000 in healthcare costs.

Stefanie Bourassa with the Bone & Joint Institute in Hartford isn’t surprised, saying players are jumping right onto the court without stretching.

“Warming up is definitely important, and cooling down afterward. Hydration this time of year also comes into huge play,” Bourassa said.

Proper tennis or pickleball shoes are also crucial.

“I stretch. I think that’s very important. I stretch before I come down here, and then we all do it before we start,” Pauze said.

