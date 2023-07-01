Plainville man dies in North Canaan crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a Plainville man died in a car accident in North Canaan Saturday morning.

State police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Canaan Valley Road.

The driver struck an embankment after driving off the road for an unknown reason, police said.

The vehicle rolled over, and the driver succumbed to her injuries.

Police identified the driver 45-year-old Deane William Moores

According to police reports, Moores was driving a vehicle owned by Ean Holdings LLC, a car leasing company.

No other information was immediately available.

