Plainville man dies in North Canaan crash

Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown to a trauma center.(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a Plainville man died in a car accident in North Canaan Saturday morning.

State police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Canaan Valley Road.

The driver struck an embankment after driving off the road for an unknown reason, police said.

The vehicle rolled over, and the driver succumbed to her injuries.

Police identified the driver 45-year-old Deane William Moores

According to police reports, Moores was driving a vehicle owned by Ean Holdings LLC, a car leasing company.

No other information was immediately available.

Air quality alert continues into Saturday evening
Air quality alert continues into 4th of July weekend
