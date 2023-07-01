Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Without hesitation’: Video shows officer rescuing 3 dogs from burning home

Authorities rescued three dogs from a house fire after an officer noticed smoke coming from a townhome. (Source: Fairfax County Police Dept./BODY CAMS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News/TMX) - Authorities in Virginia say an officer jumped into action to help rescue dogs caught in a house fire.

This week, the Fairfax Police Department released a body camera video of what the officer saw that afternoon.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 18 when first responders were called to a townhome community for a reported fire at around 11:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story townhouse with smoke coming from a second-floor window.

According to the department, an officer first spotted smoke coming from the home and started warning residents.

During these interactions, a neighbor told the officer about a handful of dogs that were still inside the burning building.

The unidentified officer can be seen going inside the home and getting the dogs out to safety.

“Without hesitation, the officer made entry into the home and was able to rescue the pets,” a spokesperson with the department said.

Arriving firefighters were able to extinguish the flames without any injuries reported.

Authorities said the dogs were taken care of by first responders outside of the home before being reunited with the owners.

“Thankfully, the officer and the dogs were uninjured,” the department shared.

According to reports, the cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical issue with about $30,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)
Bobcat attacks camper at Selden Neck Island in Lyme
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
FORECAST: Air Quality Alert Until 11PM. Showers By Sunday Morning, & Late PM Rain/Storms
Technical Discussion: Air Quality Alert Until 11PM. Showers By Sunday Morning, & Late PM Rain/Storms
A bear bit a person on the hand in Litchfield Saturday morning
Bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Investigators are checking security cameras for clues to identify a suspect.
Vehicle crashes into restaurant after deadly shooting in Waterbury

Latest News

Firefighter injured after battling fire on Rose Street in Waterbury
Firefighter injured after battling fire on Rose Street in Waterbury
Air quality alert continues into 4th of July weekend
Air quality alert continues into 4th of July weekend
FORECAST: Air Quality Alert Until 11PM. Showers By Sunday Morning, & Late PM Rain/Storms
Technical Discussion: Air Quality Alert Until 11PM. Showers By Sunday Morning, & Late PM Rain/Storms
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
Mourners bury slain teen as Macron scraps trip, officials again deploy tens of thousands of police
Lifestar responding to two people trapped under farming equipment