Hartford Bonanza postponed due to weather

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday’s Hartford Bonanza was postponed due to weather.

The Hartford Bonanza was postponed to Saturday, July 8th.

First Night Hartford who hosts the Bonanza posted the announcement on Facebook.

This is the third year in a row the First Night organization is hosting the Hartford Bonanza.

The Hartford Bonanza is not the only 4th of July celebration that was postponed due to the weather. For a full list of fireworks shows and their rain dates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.