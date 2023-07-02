Summer Escapes
Hartford Bonanza postponed due to weather

Heat and air quality issues continue through the July 4th weekend.
Heat and air quality issues continue through the July 4th weekend.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Schueller and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday’s Hartford Bonanza was postponed due to weather.

The Hartford Bonanza was postponed to Saturday, July 8th.

First Night Hartford who hosts the Bonanza posted the announcement on Facebook.

This is the third year in a row the First Night organization is hosting the Hartford Bonanza.

The Hartford Bonanza is not the only 4th of July celebration that was postponed due to the weather. For a full list of fireworks shows and their rain dates, click here.

Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Air quality alert continues into 4th of July weekend
How to keep plants safe during smoky haze
