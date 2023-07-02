Man arrested in connection to altercation, shooting at Norwich bar

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a bar in Norwich.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at Pistol Pete’s Bar & Grill around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday.

The first officer on scene saw a man leave Pete’s and run behind the building.

The officer ran after the suspect and chased him through the woods, stopping him a short time later.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Bob H. Louis. Louis had a gun on him at the time he was arrested.

Following an investigation, police said there was an altercation in the men’s room and evidence of a shooting.

Police believe this is not a random incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Louis was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and interfering. He posted $50,000 bond and was released.

This incident is still under investigation.

