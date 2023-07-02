Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man arrested in connection to altercation, shooting at Norwich bar

Bob Louis Mug Shot
Bob Louis Mug Shot(Norwich Police Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a bar in Norwich.

Police said they received a report of a shooting at Pistol Pete’s Bar & Grill around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday.

The first officer on scene saw a man leave Pete’s and run behind the building.

The officer ran after the suspect and chased him through the woods, stopping him a short time later.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Bob H. Louis. Louis had a gun on him at the time he was arrested.

Following an investigation, police said there was an altercation in the men’s room and evidence of a shooting.

Police believe this is not a random incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Louis was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and interfering. He posted $50,000 bond and was released.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a person on the hand in Litchfield Saturday morning
Bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Lifestar responding to two people trapped under farming equipment
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)
Bobcat attacks camper at Selden Neck Island in Lyme

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Heat and air quality issues continue through the July 4th weekend.
Hartford Bonanza postponed due to weather
Air quality alert continues into 4th of July weekend
How to keep plants safe during smoky haze