New law will allow parents more time with stillborn child

A new law requires our state’s hospitals to give parents of babies who pass at birth at least 24 hours to be with their stillborn child.
By Mike Cerullo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Parents of stillborn babies will now be able to spend more time with their babies as they grieve their loss.

This will give parents time to grieve before signing paperwork and discussing arrangements for the child.

Katie Irwin started pushing for the law several years ago after she was only given 32 minutes to spend with her stillborn daughter before she was taken away.

While nothing can take away the heartache, Irwin hopes giving other parents more time to bond with their baby and grieve their loss will help during the horrible situation.

“We obviously hope that no one ever will need it, but the reality of the situation is, is that it happens too often, and to have parents have that time to introduce that baby to their grandparents or siblings, you know, I’m just so happy to be able to help anyone in the future,” Irwin said.

Tonight at 11, Channel 3 will have a closer look at Irwin’s story and her message for parents going through this.

