Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to boat fire near Plum Island

(WFSB) - The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to Suffolk County New York to assist with a boat fire.

The fire department says the 52-foot boat was located two miles Northwest of Plum Island.

They responded with their fire boat and additional marine units with Southold Police, Old Saybrook Police, Orient Point Fire, CT DEEP, the US Coast Guard, and Plum Island security force also responded.

The passengers on board the 52-foot boat were brought to land in Long Island, where they are from.

There were no injuries.

“Saybrook Firefighters boarded the vessel and stretched a hand line making entry to the engine room finding the onboard Halon system extinguished the fire,” The Old Saybrook Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The boat was towed to Old Saybrook.

