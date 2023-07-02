Summer Escapes
Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to boat fire near Plum Island

The Old Saybrook Fire Dept responded with the Fire Boat Gordon B Smith to Suffolk County New York two miles Northwest of Plum Island for a fire in the engine compartment of a 52 ft boat, said Old Saybrook Police.(Old Saybrook Fire Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - The Old Saybrook Fire Department responded to Suffolk County New York to assist with a boat fire.

The fire department says the 52-foot boat was located two miles Northwest of Plum Island.

They responded with their fire boat and additional marine units with Southold Police, Old Saybrook Police, Orient Point Fire, CT DEEP, the US Coast Guard, and Plum Island security force also responded.

The passengers on board the 52-foot boat were brought to land in Long Island, where they are from.

There were no injuries.

“Saybrook Firefighters boarded the vessel and stretched a hand line making entry to the engine room finding the onboard Halon system extinguished the fire,” The Old Saybrook Fire Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The boat was towed to Old Saybrook.

