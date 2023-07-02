Rocky Hill Fire Department saves 11 ducklings from storm grates
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Rocky Hill Fire Department says they responded to an unusual, but rewarding call for help.
The Rocky Hill Fire Department assisted Rocky Hill Animal Control on Saturday in rescuing a family of ducklings on Cromwell Ave.
9 ducklings fell through a storm grate near Ninja Japan, a steak and sushi restaurant on Cromwell Ave.
The first 9 ducklings were successfully rescued.
The fire department says the mother duck then alerted them to two more ducklings trapped in a second nearby grate.
All 11 ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother.
