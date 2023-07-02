Rocky Hill Fire Department saves 11 ducklings from storm grates

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Rocky Hill Fire Department says they responded to an unusual, but rewarding call for help.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department assisted Rocky Hill Animal Control on Saturday in rescuing a family of ducklings on Cromwell Ave.

9 ducklings fell through a storm grate near Ninja Japan, a steak and sushi restaurant on Cromwell Ave.

The first 9 ducklings were successfully rescued.

The fire department says the mother duck then alerted them to two more ducklings trapped in a second nearby grate.

All 11 ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother.

9 ducklings recued from storm grate by Rocky Hill Fire Department and Rocky Hill Animal Control. (Rocky Hill Fire Department)

Rescue of a family of ducklings that had fallen through a storm grate. (Rocky Hill Fire Department)

Mother Duck alerts rescuers of two more ducklings. (Rocky Hill Fire Department)

The last two ducklings are rescued. (Rocky Hill Fire Department)

