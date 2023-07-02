Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Rocky Hill Fire Department saves 11 ducklings from storm grates

9 Ducklings rescued from storm grate.
9 Ducklings rescued from storm grate.(Rocky Hill Fire Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Rocky Hill Fire Department says they responded to an unusual, but rewarding call for help.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department assisted Rocky Hill Animal Control on Saturday in rescuing a family of ducklings on Cromwell Ave.

9 ducklings fell through a storm grate near Ninja Japan, a steak and sushi restaurant on Cromwell Ave.

The first 9 ducklings were successfully rescued.

The fire department says the mother duck then alerted them to two more ducklings trapped in a second nearby grate.

All 11 ducklings were rescued and reunited with their mother.

9 ducklings recued from storm grate by Rocky Hill Fire Department and Rocky Hill Animal Control.
9 ducklings recued from storm grate by Rocky Hill Fire Department and Rocky Hill Animal Control.(Rocky Hill Fire Department)
Rescue of a family of ducklings that had fallen through a storm grate.
Rescue of a family of ducklings that had fallen through a storm grate.(Rocky Hill Fire Department)
Mother Duck alerts rescuers of two more ducklings.
Mother Duck alerts rescuers of two more ducklings.(Rocky Hill Fire Department)
The last two ducklings are rescued.
The last two ducklings are rescued.(Rocky Hill Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a person on the hand in Litchfield Saturday morning
Bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Woman trapped under farm equipment, man struck by axle
Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Technical Discussion: Scattered Rain & Storms Return Tonight & More Are Expected Monday Late PM...
Officers said Russell was ejected from the bike and died from his injuries prior to being flown...
Plainville man dies in North Canaan crash

Latest News

Technical Discussion: A Rainy & Foggy Start.. Some Showers And Even A Couple Storms Early Week!
Technical Discussion: Scattered Rain & Storms Return Tonight & More Are Expected Monday Late PM...
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Woman trapped under farm equipment, man struck by axle
The incident happened in the 2000 block of Ambler Ridge.
Two robbed at gunpoint while sitting in backyard in Watertown