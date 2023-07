EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are responding to an ATV rollover in East Haddam.

The incident took place at 170 Honey Hill Road.

Police say it was reported to them that five people suffered lacerations.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

