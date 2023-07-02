Two robbed at gunpoint while sitting in backyard in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint while sitting in their backyard Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery near Dalton and Camp Street around 9:30 p.m.

Two victims were reportedly sitting in their backyard by their driveway when two suspects walked up. One of the suspects pointed a gun at them and demanded money, police said.

The suspects took money from both victims and ran away towards Dalton Street.

The suspect with the gun was described as a 6′ Black male. He was reportedly wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants, and a black face mask. The description of the second suspect was not released.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where the suspects ran to after fleeing the scene.

“It is unknown if they fled the area via Camp Street towards Buckingham Street, Dalton Street towards French Street, or the Aldorisio Street neighborhood toward Buckingham Street,” said Detective Conway with Watertown police.

Police are also working to determine whether the suspects and victims knew each other.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of this incident is asked to contact Watertown police at (860) 945 – 5200 or Tips@Watertownctpd.org. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (860) 945-9940.

Police said there is a cash reward for valuable information.

No one was injured during this incident.

