Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Woman bitten after punching bear that chased her dog

The 64-year-old woman was attacked after she confronted a bear in her backyard when it chased after her dog. (WMUR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman was bitten by a bear in her backyard while defending her pet dog, necessitating a trip to the hospital for stitches, officials said Friday.

Lynn Kelly, 64, was tending her garden in Porter when her dog took off into the woods barking at something on Friday. In short order, the dog was racing back to the yard with a black bear in hot pursuit, said Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Kelly stood and made herself appear large, which is recommended in a black bear encounter. But instead of slowly retreating, she proceeded to confront the bear, which is not recommended, Latti said.

The bear briefly latched onto Kelly’s wrist after she punched the animal on the nose, and she received stitches for the wound at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, New Hampshire, he said.

It’s rare for someone to be bitten by a bear in Maine even though the state has one of the largest black bear populations on the eastern seaboard, Latti said. Encounters with bears can be reduced by removing or securing bird feeders, garbage, pet food and other things that attract bears’ attention.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a person on the hand in Litchfield Saturday morning
Bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Lifestar responding to two people trapped under farming equipment
Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
FORECAST: Air Quality Alert Until 11PM. Showers By Sunday Morning, & Late PM Rain/Storms
Technical Discussion: Air Quality Alert Until 11PM. Showers By Sunday Morning, & Late PM Rain/Storms
Game officials believe the bobcat, which has not been captured, may be rabid. (File photo)
Bobcat attacks camper at Selden Neck Island in Lyme

Latest News

Weary air travelers recall experiences with flight delays, cancellations
Florida communities protest over new immigration laws
North Carolina law that bars most abortions after 12 weeks takes effect
'He still kept coming': Woman confronts bear that chased her dog