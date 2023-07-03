The best time to drive to avoid holiday weekend traffic

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Record-breaking travel is expected this July 4th weekend according to AAA.

Driving 6 hours isn’t too bad when you have your lifelong friend along for the ride.

“There’s been no traffic, so we’ve been making excellent time,” said Andrea Horrigan, who is traveling from New York to New Hampshire.

“It’s just the two of us,” Horrigan said. “We brought snacks with us, I have banana bread, so we’ll just make a pitstop quickly, get back to the car, and we have coffee with us.”

Andrea and Trisha are taking their annual trip to New Hampshire.

They left early to beat traffic.

“We left about a quarter of 7,” Horrigan said.

According to AAA, Sunday and Monday there should be minimal traffic.

Closer to July 4th, you will want to avoid traveling between 12 PM and 3 PM.

Before 11 AM and after 6 PM will be the best time to drive!

“We went to NYC yesterday. We took the kids to the museums, Statue of Liberty, traffic wasn’t so bad,” said David Sergi, Rocky Hill. “We may even go over to Boston tomorrow as well.”

David Sergi says traffic or not, he is committed to getting out with his kids this holiday weekend

Before getting on the road again, he’s stocking up on all the July 4th staples.

“I’m getting them cupcakes. I’m going to grill up some hamburgers and hotdogs, maybe get some fireworks to do in the evening,” Sergi said.

All of that is going to cost a pretty penny.

The increase in food prices has slowed since last year, but according to CBS News, grocery prices are up 5.8% from 2022.

