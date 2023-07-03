Summer Escapes
Crews respond to fire at barber shop in Hartford

Fire investigators were present at the scene early on Monday morning.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire tore through a business in Hartford early on Monday morning.

Investigators were seen combing through the charred interior of the CT Player’s barbershop at 62 New Park Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire after their arrival.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for Updates.

