Deals to look out for in July

It's officially summer. So, it's time to check in on the deals customers should be looking out for in July.

Money-savings expert Bethany Hollars tracks prices of goods across stores and websites all year long.

Now that it’s time to stock up for barbecues and picnics, grocery stores are offering deals.

While it may seem like hamburgers and hot dogs would go up in price, Hollars said that it’s the opposite.

“We see these things go on sale,” Hollars explained. “They are discounted by the store. Oftentimes the manufacturers will roll out their own coupons, which you can then stack with the store sales to save even more.”

Similarly, customers can save on bug spray and sunscreen to stay comfortable outside.

“Look for that store sale,” Hollars added. “Stack that with a manufacturer’s coupon that you can maybe find online or in your local newspaper to really stack those savings and save anywhere from 50% to 60%.”

Also, July is national ice cream month. Stores often take advantage of this fact.

“Almost every grocery store, and your big box retailers that have grocery stores inside of them, are going to be running promotions to promote that national initiative,” Hollars said.

Outside of the grocery store, according to Hollars, stores like Kohls that carry furniture often get new shipments in August. This means customers can find deals in July as stores try to clear out inventory.

