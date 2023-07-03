Dog jumps out of car onto Route 8, Causes two motor vehicle crashes
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Animal Control responded to Route 8 North near Exit 26 after a dog allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle.
The incident took place at around 1:35 PM.
The vehicle, an older model burgundy Sedan, did not stop.
Naugatuck Police say this caused two, two car motor vehicle accidents.
Animal control took the dog to a Veterinarian Hospital.
They say she is in stable condition with a head injury.
Naugatuck Animal Control is asking for help locating her owners.
She is approximately 3 to 5 years old and is not microchipped.
If you have any information, please contact NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com, or Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222.
