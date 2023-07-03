Dog jumps out of car onto Route 8, Causes two motor vehicle crashes

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Animal Control responded to Route 8 North near Exit 26 after a dog allegedly jumped out of a moving vehicle.

The incident took place at around 1:35 PM.

The vehicle, an older model burgundy Sedan, did not stop.

Naugatuck Police say this caused two, two car motor vehicle accidents.

Animal control took the dog to a Veterinarian Hospital.

They say she is in stable condition with a head injury.

Naugatuck Animal Control is asking for help locating her owners.

She is approximately 3 to 5 years old and is not microchipped.

If you have any information, please contact NaugatuckAnimalControl@gmail.com, or Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5222.

