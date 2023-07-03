Fireworks pose a potential safety risk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - People have bought tons of last-minute fireworks for their Fourth of July celebrations.

However, even sparklers can endanger children. Last year, parents sent thousands of children to the emergency room due to fireworks-related accidents.

Jairo Gonzales recently bought $65 worth of fireworks. However, he found out that the fireworks show in Meriden was moved because of the rain.

“That’s bad,” Gonzales said. “Everybody was waiting for that. So, I’m hoping this weekend we can go to Hartford and see it there.”

Gonzales wanted his kids to have fun tonight while also staying safe. So, he bought sparklers from Adam Delozier, who runs a fireworks tent working with TNT.

“Things are moving now, and just about all of our inventory is out,” said Delozier.

Delozier sells sparklers and fountains. Those are the fireworks that are legal in Connecticut. Aerial fireworks, the explosive firecrackers, are illegal.

“Connecticut is definitely safe and sane,” Delozier added. “So, we have no explosives, no aerials. So, it’s all safe.”

However, fireworks celebrations are only safe if parents remain careful around their children, according to Dr. James Dodington of the Yale New Haven Hospital.

“Kids can really be at risk,” said Dodington.

Last year, more than 10,000 people across the country were sent to the emergency room with injuries from fireworks. A third were children.

“Sparklers burn at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit,” Dodington explained. “Although they look great, they can be dangerous for kids to handle. They can create burns on the hands and face, and eye injuries, which can be particularly worrisome.”

It’s tough to keep the illegal fireworks out of Connecticut. People buy them from neighboring states and bring them here. Sparklers and fountains were legalized in Connecticut in 2000.

“Hopefully we’ll sell out by tomorrow,” said Delozier.

Preventing fireworks injuries

