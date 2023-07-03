I-395 south closed in Waterford because of crash
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 south was closed in Waterford on Monday morning because of a crash.
The Department of Transportation confirmed that the closure was at exit 2.
The crash, which only involved one vehicle, was first reported just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
