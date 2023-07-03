Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July

Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might see fewer fireworks in the sky this July 4th.

Several U.S. cities are swapping the Independence Day tradition with a drone light show instead.

Salt Lake City, Utah, tried out the alternative celebration over the weekend.

The mayor said the new format was to minimize fire danger and lessen air quality problems.

Other cities are also choosing the quieter and more environmentally friendly option.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder is opting for its first nighttime drone show.

And in California, Lake Tahoe, La Jolla and Ocean Beach are using drones to illuminate the sky with aerial animation and graphics instead of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Lawmaker speaks on new bear self-defense law after bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Lawmaker speaks on new bear self-defense law after bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday July 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Another chance for storms this afternoon and evening
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Heat and air quality issues continue through the July 4th weekend.
Hartford Bonanza postponed due to weather

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
US ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
More cities turn to drones instead of fireworks