Motorcyclist cited after he was thrown from his bike in a crash

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was issued misdemeanors for a crash in Woodstock that caused him to be thrown from his bike.

According to state police, Benjamin Spaulding, 34, of Harrisville, RI, was issued a misdemeanor summons for misuse of plates, riding without a license, riding without minimum insurance, and failure to maintain a lane.

The crash happened on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

Troopers said Spaulding was headed north on Route 169 just south of Plaine Hill Road when he couldn’t make it around a curve in the road.

They said he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail, the force of which ejected him.

Spaulding was transported to Day Kimball Hospital by Woodstock EMS for suspected minor injuries.

