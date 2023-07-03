New laws in effect for Connecticut starting in July

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As we enter the month of July, several news laws are in effect for the State of Connecticut.

They touch on a variety of topics, from changes to early voting and cannabis to education requirements and artificial intelligence.

The state is making changes to what happens immediately after stillbirth.

Mothers will be given more time with their stillborn child to process and figure out the next steps, without being separated immediately.

Another law that bans all loaded guns, besides pistols, inside vehicles in Connecticut.

Marijuana is another important topic, as CT residents 21 and older can now legally grow up to three mature and three immature plants at home.

There is a maximum of up to 12 plants per household.

Also, new class requirements for schools are on the horizon.

The class of 2027 will be the first required to take a financial literacy course.

The curriculum would include topics like banking, investments, and understanding credit.

All students will be required to take the course in order to graduate.

For a full list of the new laws, head over to the state government’s website here.

