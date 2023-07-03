Summer Escapes
Possible storms postpone Monday night fireworks shows

Fireworks rain dates
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A potential for strong-to-severe storms on Monday led to the postponement of fireworks displays across the state.

Storms could include flash flooding, gusty wind, lightning and hail, according to Channel 3′s meteorologists.

The New Britain Bees announced on Monday morning that their planned fireworks show was moved to July 22.

The new date for the game will be announced later.

“All tickets for [Monday night’s] game can be used at any remaining home game this season,” the Bees said on social media.

The City of West Haven also said that it’s Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular was postponed to Wednesday, July 5.

It had been set for 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

The postponement also included the craft fair, bands, food trucks, and Rubber City Live concert.

Take a look at the statewide updated fireworks schedule here.

Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday nights.

Keep tabs on the forecast here.

Track any active storms with Channel 3′s Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

