Run-ins with wild animals are becoming more common, DEEP says

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - Many of you are spending the holiday outside, but do you need to be worried about bears and other wild animals?

According to DEEP, run-ins with wild animals are becoming more common.

Just last week, the owner of Markham Meadows Campground said they had an unwelcome visitor: a bear walking across the beach.

It didn’t bother anyone, but it certainly put campers on high alert.

Stephanie Koch spends a bulk of the year with her family at Markham Meadows Campground.

“I put the trash away, keep the food away, we try to teach the kids to pick up the garbage as we walk around,” Koch said.

“Food sources are the number one attractor for wildlife and that’s where we see a lot of our conflicts,” said Mason Trumble with DEEP.

Trumble said bear run-ins are up this year.

People celebrating the Fourth outside may see a bear or other wild animal.

Trumble said there are a few things you can do to try and avoid that:

Make sure your trash is in the dumpster, not out in the open

Lock up your food.

Shut your coolers.

It’s not just campers who need to be on the lookout.

Hank Monterose uses bells to let the bears know he’s hiking.

“Just walking, sometimes we put bells on our hiking sticks,” Monterose said. “I think I’ve heard more bear sighting stories in Hadlyme this year than usual.”

Back at the campground, these families are spending the holiday camping in tents together.

They are teaching their kids about animal safety.

When it comes to pets, DEEP said you should keep them on a leash, especially if hiking or camping.

Otherwise, they may inadvertently bother a wild animal and cause a problem.

“We’re in their habitat, we have to be respectful of them,” said Shannon Rode.

Another tip from DEEP: unless sick, these wild animals aren’t going to bother you unless you bother them.

If you spot one, keep your distance.

Make sure you’re not in danger before snapping any pictures or videos.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.