Serious crash hospitalizes 3 in New Milford

New Milford police (file).
New Milford police (file).(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - What was described by police as a serious crash in New Milford sent three people to the hospital.

Police reported that their investigation was in the area of 20 Danbury Rd. on Monday morning.

The southbound side of the road was closed.

“The incident involves a head-on two vehicle crash, with three occupants being transported to Danbury Hospital via ambulance,” said Lt. Lee Grabner, New Milford police. “I will not have any additional information on this incident until units clear the scene.”

No other details were released.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

