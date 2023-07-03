Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

US ambassador visits Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on charges of espionage

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the...
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy on Monday was allowed to visit Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.

Tracy last visited Gershkovich in April. The U.S. Embassy confirmed Monday’s visit but did not immediately provide more information.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia. A Moscow court last week upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

Gershkovich and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
A list of 2023 fireworks shows in Connecticut
Lawmaker speaks on new bear self-defense law after bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Lawmaker speaks on new bear self-defense law after bear attacks dog, man in Litchfield
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Monday July 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Another chance for storms this afternoon and evening
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Heat and air quality issues continue through the July 4th weekend.
Hartford Bonanza postponed due to weather

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Instead of fireworks, some cities are flying drones this Fourth of July
Naugatuck Animal Control was contacted and responded to Route 8 North, in the area of exit 26,...
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
More cities turn to drones instead of fireworks