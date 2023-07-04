Summer Escapes
Crews battle fire at building in downtown Hartford

Fire at the Frontier building in downtown Hartford.
Fire at the Frontier building in downtown Hartford.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a building in downtown Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke is coming from the Frontier building.

Trumbull Street is closed between Jewell Street and Asylum Avenue, according to police.

Several firefighters are on scene.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

